Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation

The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes.

Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.

Brittany Mahomes unsurprisingly wasn’t a fan of Pureval’s verbal jabs, calling them “weak and embarrassing” on Twitter.

Time will tell if Pureval is able to take a victory lap after Sunday night’s game in Kansas City. The Chiefs are a slim 1.5-point favorite against Burrow and the Bengals.