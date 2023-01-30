Brittany Mahomes Trolls Eli Apple After Chiefs’ Win Over Bengals

Joe Burrow wasn’t the only Bengals player who was ribbed after Cincinnati was dethroned as the king of the AFC.

Eli Apple also was given a whole lot of grief by Kansas City players and fans after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in Sunday’s conference championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Joining the party was Brittany Mahomes, wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who took aim at the Cincinnati cornerback after Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard, game-winning field goal.

“Cancun on 3,” Mrs. Mahomes tweeted after the Chiefs won their third AFC title in the last four years.

Brittany Mahomes and other Kansas City fans surely were itching for the opportunity to chirp Apple, one of the NFL’s most prominent trash-talkers since arriving to the league in 2016. The seven-year veteran had a bravado bonanza after the Bengals beat the Chiefs in last season’s AFC Championship Game and he ran his mouth at warp speed following Cincinnati’s divisional-round win in Buffalo.

Another troll effort at the expense of Apple was an Instagram live session featuring Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill, who dedicated his victory cigar to his fellow defensive back.

Apple now is onto Cancún or wherever he plans on spending his postseason vacation. Next up for the Chiefs is a trip to Arizona, where they’ll meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.