Bruins’ Brad Marchand’s Game Still Not Where He Wants It To Be

If you take a peak at the numbers Brad Marchand has through 32 games for the Bruins this season, you’d probably be pretty impressed.

Marchand has 37 points — 13 goals and 24 assists — for Boston and has an eight-game point streak. This also is coming after Marchand missed the first month of the season after undergoing double hip surgery. Despite returning a month ahead of schedule and having 21 points in his first 20 games back, Marchand made it clear he wasn’t happy with where his game was at.

While Marchand still isn’t where he wants to be (according to him), he knows he’s inching closer.

“It’s getting there. I’m not there exactly yet, but it’s coming,” Marchand told reporters Wednesday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena, per Boston.com. “I feel better. I feel more confident like I have better conditioning right now. It’s going to be a process, but it will come slowly but surely.

“… (I’m) more trying to peak for playoffs than anything, and that was the goal from the start of the year. So, hopefully, that will happen.”

The Stanley Cup playoffs will be here before we know it, and a 100% healthy Marchand only spells bad news for opponents.

Marchand will look to continue to work on his ways to reach where he wants to be Thursday night when the Bruins host the Seattle Kraken. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.