Bruins Honor Make-A-Wish Recipients During Game Vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins have had a magical start to their season, and they’re sharing the experience during Sunday night’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks.

While Boston looks to extend its league-best record of 36-5-4, the organization will host 14-year-old Phoenix, 10-year-old Tanner and 18-year-old Maddie as part of its “Make-A-Wish Night” at TD Garden.

Phoenix is a recipient from Newton, Massachusetts who received a wish from in July 2012 for an outdoor playhouse. Phoenix was diagnosed with CHARGE Syndrome and has endured over 20 surgeries in his 14 years and has encountered bullying at school for his physical appearance due to his diagnosis. At Make-A-Wish Night at the Worchester Red Sox, Phoenix was given the opportunity to be the Junior Announcer. His mom shared that being given this opportunity, Phoenix finally felt like he finally had a voice, and it gave him confidence, that had been taken away at school. Sunday will be another opportunity for Phoenix to find his voice, as he will be shadowing NESN broadcasters throughout the night at TD Garden.

Tanner is a Topsfield, Mass. native with an Interstitial Lung Disease and his wish was to become a Bruin for the day. The Queen, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses fan got the opportunity to take part in the walk to warm ups and give a pregame pep-talk to Linus Ullmark.

Maddie, who had her wish fulfilled in 2014 by meeting the Bruins and is now a hockey player, will be interviewed by NESN’s Andrew Raycroft and discuss the importance of granting wishes and the impact it had on her 10 years ago.