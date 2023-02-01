Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Pleased With Timing Of Latest Call Up

The Boston Bruins certainly aren’t panicking through their first losing streak of the season, but they have made some changes amid the three-game skid.

Boston announced Tuesday that it recalled forwards Jakub Lauko and Vinni Lettieri from AHL-affiliate Providence. While the two were expected to compete for a spot in the Bruins’ bottom six, Lettieri suffered a lower-body injury in practice and will not be available for the B’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The injury has opened up a lane for Lauko to find his way back into the Bruins’ lineup for the first time since Nov. 3. The call up and return are perfect timing, according to the 22-year-old.

“This is what I’ve been trying to do since I got sent down to Providence,” Lauko said, per team-provided video. “It feels good to be back. Hopefully I’ll get to play (Wednesday) and do my best.

“I feel like the last month, I’ve kind of stepped up my game. It’s in a place that I want it to be. I?m playing by my standard now and hopefully I?ll transfer that here and do my best.”

Lauko has scored just two points (one goal and one assist) in seven games with the Bruins, but has come on strong in his extended stay in the AHL. The Czech native has recorded eight goals and six assists for 14 points with a plus-11 rating in 29 games with Providence.

The Bruins expect to have Jake DeBrusk make his return following the NHL All-Star break, giving Lauko a limited opportunity at securing a more permanent role on Boston’s roster.