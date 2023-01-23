Bruins Notes: Boston Defense ‘Deflating’ Opponents In Win Streak

The Boston Bruins’ historic start to the season has been defined by multiple things.

Linus Ullmark was the star of the show early on, helping Boston jump out to an 18-0 start on TD Garden ice and eventually arriving to a 24-2-1 record with a .937 save percentage, both of which top the NHL.

David Pastrnak then led the offensive charge, teaming up with his Czech Mates to form one of the most offensively prolific lines in the NHL.

Now, it’s been the defensemen’s turn to lead the charge.

Over the course of Boston’s five-game winning streak, which it continued with a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night, Bruins defensemen have done it all — while catching the attention of head coach Jim Montgomery.

“I thought we did a really good job checking and not giving up any odd-man rushes,” Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley postgame. “I though our d-corps, right from the start, did a great job of keeping pucks alive, pitching pucks in the offensive zone and then on possession — you know it’s about going wherever you see open ice.

“As long as we have one defenseman at the top, inside the dots, then anyone can be free to go wherever he wants.”