Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Good Hockey’ Came Through In Win Vs. Sharks

Just when the Boston Bruins appeared to lose momentum, they once again proved why they’ve been the best the NHL has to offer through 39 games.
It wasn’t the first time that night transpired the way it did for the Bruins. And it likely won’t be the last.
After Boston took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first period, adversity made its way onto the ice and tested the Bruins. Frustrations piled through inconvenient penalty calls and a Sharks offense making Boston’s mistakes prove costly. Yet, the Bruins weathered the storm and came through when it mattered the most en route to a 4-2 win at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday night.
Head coach Jim Montgomery was expectedly appreciative of Boston’s latest gritty effort. Montgomery acknowledged that the second period was uncharacteristic of the Bruins but that their fight spoke volumes of the players on the ice.
“I just think that we’re playing good hockey,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think we manage games well and we didn’t in the second and I think we let them tie it up there. But for the most part, we just got a bunch of great pros that love competing and love to win.”
Montgomery added: “Its Bruins hockey through and through.”
Brad Marchand also highlighted Boston’s never quit demeanor on the ice. After the Bruins had initially taken a two-goal lead, which they lost, Boston battled back. Courtesy of a pair of assists from Marchand himself, the Bruins retook that initial two-goal lead before the final buzzer sounded.
“Its great,” Marchand said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Just the way we still play. I think we just thrive together. We just know where to go on the ice for one another.”
In the first period, you may have missed the game-opening score if you tuned in just two minutes after puck drop. Marchand put the Bruins ahead just 1:03 into the contest to tally his 12th of the season.
“Those don’t come often,” Marchand said. “They’re fun when they do. … Its fun when those ones come your way but not something that happens frequently, honestly.”
Here are more notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Sharks game:
— With two assists, longtime Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron reached a new milestone. He notched his 1,000th career point against the Sharks, according to NHL Public Relations.
“Its pretty special,” Bergeron said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “When you look at the guys that are up there, you know. Legends of the game, people that have a lot of respect for and have had a tremendous impact on the organization. But also on the league itself, on hockey. So, yeah, that’s special for sure.
“I never really stop and worried about points and stat lines and whatnot,” Bergeron said. “I think for me its all about the results and making sure that we do that as a team. And for me, obviously, I wanna help my team as much as possible.”
— Marchand extended his point streak to five straight games. Through the stretch, Marchand has scored three goals and recorded six assists while the Bruins have gone 4-1.
— David Pastrnak was responsible for two Bruins goals. He notched his second consecutive multi-goal and his fifth of the season. Boston is 5-0 in games where Pastrnak tallies multiple goals.
“Pasta just opens up so much, he’s so dynamic,” Marchand said. “Creates a ton all by himself. Creates more room for Bergey, myself so its a lot of fun.”
— Boston extended its point streak to 13 consecutive games and has gone 10-0-3 through that stretch.
— With a three-game winning streak, the Bruins next finish up their road trip against the Anaheim Ducks. Puck drop from Honda Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.