Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Good Hockey’ Came Through In Win Vs. Sharks

Just when the Boston Bruins appeared to lose momentum, they once again proved why they’ve been the best the NHL has to offer through 39 games.

It wasn’t the first time that night transpired the way it did for the Bruins. And it likely won’t be the last.

After Boston took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first period, adversity made its way onto the ice and tested the Bruins. Frustrations piled through inconvenient penalty calls and a Sharks offense making Boston’s mistakes prove costly. Yet, the Bruins weathered the storm and came through when it mattered the most en route to a 4-2 win at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday night.

Head coach Jim Montgomery was expectedly appreciative of Boston’s latest gritty effort. Montgomery acknowledged that the second period was uncharacteristic of the Bruins but that their fight spoke volumes of the players on the ice.

“I just think that we’re playing good hockey,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think we manage games well and we didn’t in the second and I think we let them tie it up there. But for the most part, we just got a bunch of great pros that love competing and love to win.”

Montgomery added: “Its Bruins hockey through and through.”

Brad Marchand also highlighted Boston’s never quit demeanor on the ice. After the Bruins had initially taken a two-goal lead, which they lost, Boston battled back. Courtesy of a pair of assists from Marchand himself, the Bruins retook that initial two-goal lead before the final buzzer sounded.