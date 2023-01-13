Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Mental Fatigue’ Costly In Loss To Kraken

It had to be an odd feeling for the Boston Bruins skating off the ice at TD Garden on Thursday night.

For the first time this season, the Bruins fell in regulation at home with the red-hot Seattle Kraken earning a 3-0 shutout win. Boston’s home record now stands at 19-1-3.

It’s stunning it took until the midway point of the Bruins’ season for that to occur, but Boston wasn’t nearly as sharp as it has been in front of its home fans. And Bruins coach Jim Montgomery thought the Kraken outworked his team as well.

“I think they were a little more tenacious than we were,” Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on the network’s postgame coverage. “I thought they were harder at both net fronts and they capitalized on a lot turnovers that they forced upon us.

“It was a great run without losing a game. It took us to our 23rd game to lose in regulation at home. That’s great. Now we got to see how we respond on Saturday night against the Maple Leafs who are right behind us.”

Boston’s offense came up completely empty for the first time this season despite having some strong scoring chances against Martin Jones, who the Bruins traded away during the 2015 offseason.

David Pastrnak had two tremendous opportunities, one coming on a breakaway in the second period that Jones, who recorded 27 saves, stopped and another in the waning minutes of the final frame when the Bruins star missed an open side of the net off a one-timer during a 6-on-5 situation.