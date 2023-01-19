Bruins Notes: Boston’s Special Teams Rise Up In Win Vs. Islanders

If there’s anything to nitpick in a 4-1 win for the Bruins over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena it is the fact the Bruins committed six penalties.

But with the way the Bruins are playing, they ultimately turned the infractions into a positive.

The Bruins league-leading penalty kill rose to the occasion, shutting down all six of the Islanders power-play opportunities as Boston’s special teams were a contributing factor in improving its record to 35-5-4.

“They’ve been a strength of our group all year,” Bruins star winger Brad Marchand told NESN’s Adam Pellerin, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “We’ve always been strong on the PK. The (power play) has been really hot lately. Need that to continue. Definitely something that you need to win games down the stretch and coming into playoff time.”

Derek Forbort and Charlie Coyle led the penalty-kill unit to keep New York scoreless on the man advantage. Forbort, who scored with nine minutes left in the second period to break a 1-1 deadlock, was particularly key when Boston went shorthanded. He logged a team-high 6:48 of ice time on the penalty kill and blocked a game-best six shots.

But it was a complete effort from Boston’s special teams as the Bruins also scored on the power play in the final frame thanks to Marchand.

Marchand’s tally, coming off an assist from David Pastrnak with 14:57 left, was a knockout blow and Bruins coach Jim Montgomery certainly is appreciative of how he can construct both units.