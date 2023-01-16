Bruins Notes: ‘Legend’ David Krejci Praised After 1,000th NHL Game

BOSTON — David Krejci was the man of the hour Monday afternoon.

The forward played in his 1,000th NHL game — all with the Bruins — in Boston’s 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.

It’s a pretty remarkable milestone, especially given the fact Krejci played last season in Czech Republic. Only Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Wayne Cashman, Johnny Bucyk, Don Sweeney and Ray Bourque amassed 1,000 games with the Bruins before Krejci.

The 36-year-old also had a heck of an afternoon on the ice. Aside from receiving a standing ovation for reaching 1,000 games, he finished the the game with three assists.

Accoridng to NHL Public Relations, Krejci is just the fifth player in NHL history to have at least three assists in his 1,000th game.

David Krejci (0-3?3 so far today) is the fifth player in @NHL history to record at least three assists in his 1,000th NHL game and the ninth to record at least three points.



Check out #NHLStats Live Updates for the full list: https://t.co/qabo6HOFEt https://t.co/RGkpshzzve — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 16, 2023

“I think a lot of players have so much respect for him, and rightfully so,” head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game. “He’s a Bruins legend and he showed why (Monday). He’s makes everyone better. … Krejci has the ability to make anybody better. That’s what elite players do. They make everybody want to play with them.”