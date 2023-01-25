Bruins Notes: ‘Typical Rivalry Game’ Becomes Signature Boston Win

Even on an off night, the Boston Bruins continue to showcase why they’ve become the favorites to lift Lord Stanley’s Cup come June.

Boston’s win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night from Bell Center provided an opportunity for two teams on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings to throw out the record books and play a good old-fashioned rivalry game.

That is exactly what the two squads did, but the Bruins’ clear talent advantage showed up when it mattered most.

“I thought it was a classic rivalry game,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said postgame, as seen on NESN. “I thought the Canadiens played hard. We had to fight for every inch. Typical Boston Bruins, the Spoked B found the way led by our captain.

“I thought Brad Marchand was incredible tonight, and obviously our Czech line came through with a couple of key goals for us.”

The Czech line combined for seven points in the victory, including two goals, but it was Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron who tallied the game winner in his home province of Québec.

Who else but The Cap? © pic.twitter.com/Sv24rBI58m — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 25, 2023

“It’s great,” Bergeron said postgame, as seen on NESN. “I don’t think you can ask for anything better than Boston-Montreal. No matter what day it is, I think the fans are into it. It’s a special rivalry and I’m proud to be a part of it.”