Bruins’ Pavel Zacha Details Importance Of David Krejci Milestone

David Krejci skated in his 1,000th career game Monday, becoming just the seventh player in Boston Bruins history to reach that milestone with the franchise.

Krejci’s linemates, fellow countrymen Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, helped make the occasion all the more special, as the “Czech Mates” combined for nine points in a blowout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Zacha in particular may have had some added motivation entering the contest, as he recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Bruins. Oh yeah, his parents were also watching from back home in Czechia to support their baby boy country’s hero Krejci.

“Pavel Zacha said his parents texted him to let him know they were watching today’s game because it was Krejci’s 1,000th game,” Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub tweeted Monday. “Said it’s a big deal back in Czechia.

” ‘He’s a legend back home and now he’s a legend here.’ “

Krejci registered three assists on the night, but it was Zacha and Pastrnak who each scored a pair of goals to supply the majority of the Bruins’ scoring output on the day. For Zacha, they were goals No. 6 and 7 on the season, highlighting what appeared to be a concerted effort in shooting the puck more following his extension. For Pastrnak, it was just another day at the office. His 34th and 35th goals put him on pace for 66 this season. That number would rank third in Bruins history.

Boston’s next contest comes Wednesday night against the New York Islanders. Puck drop from UBS Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action beginning an hour prior on NESN.