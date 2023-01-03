20 Screen Saver-Worthy Photos From Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and every aspect of the event lived up to the hype that came with it.

Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in a 2-1 victory. Fenway Park also looked incredible, with extensive details both outside and inside the stadium.

Those details were first visible outside the ballpark, with Winter Classic banners, along with those representing the Bruins and Penguins, hanging where the typical Red Sox championship banners do on Jersey Street. The details carried inside with an updated “NHL Winter Classic” banner on the Green Monster in left field, a stage in center field where the Boston Pops performed and a ton of old-school logos of both the Bruins and Penguins. The list went on and on.

The photos from the event were no different given the unrivaled atmosphere and location, and the Bruins showing up in Boston Red Sox throwbacks made for a handful of lasting images, too.

With that, here are some of the best photos from throughout the Winter Classic, courtesy of USA TODAY Sports Images.

