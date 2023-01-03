20 Screen Saver-Worthy Photos From Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic

Much like Boston's victory, the images will prove lasting

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and every aspect of the event lived up to the hype that came with it.

Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in a 2-1 victory. Fenway Park also looked incredible, with extensive details both outside and inside the stadium.

Those details were first visible outside the ballpark, with Winter Classic banners, along with those representing the Bruins and Penguins, hanging where the typical Red Sox championship banners do on Jersey Street. The details carried inside with an updated “NHL Winter Classic” banner on the Green Monster in left field, a stage in center field where the Boston Pops performed and a ton of old-school logos of both the Bruins and Penguins. The list went on and on.

The photos from the event were no different given the unrivaled atmosphere and location, and the Bruins showing up in Boston Red Sox throwbacks made for a handful of lasting images, too.

With that, here are some of the best photos from throughout the Winter Classic, courtesy of USA TODAY Sports Images.

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, left wing Brad Marchand
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins' Don Sweeney, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Montgomery
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, Linus Ullmark and David Krejci
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Bruins Winter Classic
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Bruins Winter Classic
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Bruins Winter Classic
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins Forward Jake DeBrusk
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Bruins Winter Classic
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bruins Winter Classic
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

