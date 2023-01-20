Bruins Star David Pastrnak Headed Back To NHL All-Star Game

It felt like a forgone conclusion due to the way Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak has played this season.

But it became official Thursday night after Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden as Pastrnak is headed back to the NHL All-Star Game.

Pastrnak, 26, earned the third All-Star selection of his career by way of fan vote — he was one of 12 players to gain entry into the game in that fashion. He also appeared at the marquee exhibition event in 2019 and 2020, when he was named the All-Star Game MVP.

Pastrnak has been on a scoring tear during a contract year this season as he leads the Bruins with 35 goals, which is also good for the second-best mark in the entire league only behind Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. Pastrnak has collected a team-high 28 assists as well to amass 63 points.

Pastrnak will have plenty of company from the Bruins when he makes his way to Sunrise, Fla. in a couple of weeks. Linus Ullmark, who is a favorite for the Vezina Trophy, has already been selected as an All-Star while first-year Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division.

NHL All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 3-4 at the Florida Panthers’ FLA Live Arena.