Bruins Veteran Matt Grzelcyk To Be Inducted Into Beanpot Hall Of Fame

BOSTON — Former Boston University star and current Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will forever be tied to the Beanpot Tournament. The 29-year-old Grzelcyk, along with his father John Grzelcyk, were selected to be inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame on Monday during the event’s media day at TD Garden.

Grzelcyk, who was chosen by the Bruins in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft, played four seasons with the BU Terriers from 2012-16. He made three appearances in the Beanpot, none more notable than in 2015 when he scored the title-clinching goal in overtime and earned the Beanpot MVP award.

“It means the world. Something that was pretty unexpected,” Grzelcyk told NESN.com. “I was a part of some really, really good teams at BU. Wouldn’t be in this position without those guys. It’s a reflection on them, it’s a reflection on the coaches that we had, all the training staff and faculty members I get to share it with. That’s what you remember most about this whole thing.”

The Beanpot selection committee surprised his father, John Grzelcyk, as an honoree as well. The elder Grzelcyk has been a member of TD Garden’s bullgang for 55 years.

“Yeah, it means the world,” Matt Grzelcyk said of being inducted alongside his father. “It was pretty tough to keep the news when I found out a few weeks ago, but he’s meant so much to me growing up and definitely wouldn’t be in this position without him. All of his hard work and sacrifices have paid off and it’s pretty cool to see him get rewarded as well.”

Grzelcyk’s game-winning goal against Northeastern earned BU a 4-3 overtime victory and the Terriers their 30th Beanpot title. BU returned to the top last season with a 1-0 victory against Northeastern in the 69th edition of the tournament.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s one of the reasons why you come to one of these schools to play in this tournament,” the Bruins seventh-year veteran said. “So excited for all these guys to get to experience that. I know it’s definitely one of the highlights of my college career.”