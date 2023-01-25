Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Quebec With Hard-Fought Victory

The Boston Bruins improved their winning streak to six games Tuesday night, defeating the rival Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, in a thriller at Bell Center

Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 38-5-4 with the win, while the Canadiens dropped to 20-25-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Everyone has heard the age-old saying “throw out the record books” when rival teams matchup. And while that anecdote has become cliché over the years, it perfectly described the first matchup between the Bruins and Canadiens this season.

Montreal entered this matchup about as injured as any team in the NHL, missing its starting goaltender and more than 10 other skaters when it met the NHL’s best team in Boston.

Somehow, the Canadiens were well on their way toward reaping the benefits of the record book being thrown out, as they found themselves tied with the Bruins more than 55 minutes into the hockey game.

It wasn’t to be, however, as Québec’s favorite son Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal with 2:55 remaining.