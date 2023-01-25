Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Quebec With Hard-Fought Victory

The Boston Bruins improved their winning streak to six games Tuesday night, defeating the rival Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, in a thriller at Bell Center
Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 38-5-4 with the win, while the Canadiens dropped to 20-25-3.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Everyone has heard the age-old saying “throw out the record books” when rival teams matchup. And while that anecdote has become cliché over the years, it perfectly described the first matchup between the Bruins and Canadiens this season.
Montreal entered this matchup about as injured as any team in the NHL, missing its starting goaltender and more than 10 other skaters when it met the NHL’s best team in Boston.
Somehow, the Canadiens were well on their way toward reaping the benefits of the record book being thrown out, as they found themselves tied with the Bruins more than 55 minutes into the hockey game.
It wasn’t to be, however, as Québec’s favorite son Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal with 2:55 remaining.
While the Bruins will leave Canada with yet another win, Tuesday represented a moral victory for the undermanned Canadiens.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Pastrnak finished with an empty-net goal and three assists in the win, adding another pair of points to his growing total.
— Bergeron scored the game-winner, his 18th of the season.
— Kirby Dach scored both of Montreal’s regulation goals and blocked three shots in more than 23 minutes on the ice.
WAGER WATCH
Dach opened the scoring in this one, holding +2500 odds to do so at DraftKings Sportsbook. His goal turned $100 bets into $2,600.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will head down south to continue a five-game road trip Thursday, starting a two-game stretch in Florida by taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Amalie Arena. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.