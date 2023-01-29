Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally

The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night.
The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins searched for a response to follow up their gut-wrenching loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, and that’s exactly what they found.
Yet, Boston would be stunned.
The Panthers, who struggled to get shots on goal throughout the night, applied pressure on the Bruins’ defense when it mattered most, courtesy of a game-tying goal from Sam Bennett. This placed the Bruins in a position that they’ve encountered on various occasions throughout the season.
The game appeared set and done in the third period after David Pastrnak put Boston ahead and left 49 seconds on the clock for the Panthers to respond, which they did. In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Florida’s Aleksander Barov came through in the clutch and knotted the game even at 3-3 to send the contest into overtime.
Sam Reinhart shut the door on Boston and wasted no time doing so as he sent the game into a final score just 17 seconds into overtime.
The Bruins, for the first time this season, added to the loss column after taking a first-period lead.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Reinhart followed Benett’s lead in seizing a win for Florida with his game-winner.
— Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead with a clutch delivery in the third period and recorded his third goal in the last four games.
— Barov stunned everyone in attendance and those who watched in real time. His third-period goal, which gave Florida new life, left just 1.4 seconds on the clock before overtime.
