Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally

The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night.

The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins searched for a response to follow up their gut-wrenching loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, and that’s exactly what they found.

Yet, Boston would be stunned.

The Panthers, who struggled to get shots on goal throughout the night, applied pressure on the Bruins’ defense when it mattered most, courtesy of a game-tying goal from Sam Bennett. This placed the Bruins in a position that they’ve encountered on various occasions throughout the season.

The game appeared set and done in the third period after David Pastrnak put Boston ahead and left 49 seconds on the clock for the Panthers to respond, which they did. In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Florida’s Aleksander Barov came through in the clutch and knotted the game even at 3-3 to send the contest into overtime.