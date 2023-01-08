Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Rough Second Period To Beat Sharks

The Boston Bruins added to the win column with a third consecutive victory as they defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-2, at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday night.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 31-4-4, while the Sharks fell to 12-21-8 on their campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston has made it abundantly clear that its a dangerous team when taking an early lead. However, the Bruins would come face-to-face with some unfamiliar struggles against the Sharks.

And as they’ve also done on various occasions, the Bruins found a way to earn a win.

In the second period, the Bruins dug themselves quite a hole. The pendulum swung in favor of the Sharks when Boston did harm by its own cause through a series of penalties. The infractions, in combination with one epic equalizing goal from the Sharks, created an adversity storm that Boston would have to weather, which it did.

Courtesy of David Pastrnak, the Bruins wouldn’t need to worry for very long. Pastrnak netted back-to-back goals in the final two periods to put Boston ahead and provide comforting assurance. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark displayed his All-Star-caliber skillset and held the Sharks scoreless in the final frame on 15 shots on goal.