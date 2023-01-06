Bruins Wrap: Boston Owns Third Period To Take Down Kings

The Boston Bruins yet again won a decisive third period to topple the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.
With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 30-4-4 while the Kings dip 22-14-6.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
There was no Winter Classic hangover for the Bruins.
After playing in the NHL’s marquee regular-season event earlier this week, it would have been natural for them to have a letdown, but Boston shook off a sluggish first period to take down the Kings.
As they did at Fenway Park, the Bruins showcased their hallmark trait this season of rising to the occasion in the third period. Boston scored twice in a span of 34 seconds to break a 2-2 deadlock in the final frame and added an empty-netter to pick up a little revenge on the Kings, who dealt the Bruins a shootout loss at TD Garden last month.
This season, it doesn’t matter who the Bruins face, they continuously own the third period to keep the wins coming.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Trent Frederic had both third-period goals midway through the frame as he redirected a shot from Brandon Carlo before scoring finishing off a feed from Nick Foligno. The tallies give Frederic a career-high nine goals on the season. And if that wasn’t enough, Frederic also got into a fight with Brendan Lemieux.
— Brad Marchand had a meltdown early in the second period when the referees missed an easy penalty, but the star winger seemed to use it as motivation. Marchand went on to tally a goal and an assist in the period.
— David Pastrnak continues to find the back of the net. He scored off a wrist shot with 13:34 to go in the second period and capped the scoring with an empty-net goal for his team-leading 27th tally.
UP NEXT
The Bruins continue their three-game West Coast swing Saturday when they take on the San Jose Sharks. Puck drop from SAP Center at San Jose is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.