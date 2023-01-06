Bruins Wrap: Boston Owns Third Period To Take Down Kings

The Boston Bruins yet again won a decisive third period to topple the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.

With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 30-4-4 while the Kings dip 22-14-6.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There was no Winter Classic hangover for the Bruins.

After playing in the NHL’s marquee regular-season event earlier this week, it would have been natural for them to have a letdown, but Boston shook off a sluggish first period to take down the Kings.

As they did at Fenway Park, the Bruins showcased their hallmark trait this season of rising to the occasion in the third period. Boston scored twice in a span of 34 seconds to break a 2-2 deadlock in the final frame and added an empty-netter to pick up a little revenge on the Kings, who dealt the Bruins a shootout loss at TD Garden last month.

This season, it doesn’t matter who the Bruins face, they continuously own the third period to keep the wins coming.