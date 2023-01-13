Bruins Wrap: Kraken Hand Boston First Home Regulation Loss Of Season

Only one streak stayed alive Thursday night as the Seattle Kraken won their seventh consecutive game by defeating the Boston Bruins, 3-0, at TD Garden. It was Boston’s first loss in regulation on home ice this season.

The setback also snapped the Bruins’ 14-point game point streak as they fall to 32-5-4 while the Kraken improve to 25-12-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins have been the hottest team in the NHL this season. The Kraken proved to be a little bit hotter Thursday.

Boston was out of sync offensively in their first game back from a California road trip and that was enough for an up-and-coming Seattle squad to take advantage of.

It was the first time this season the Bruins had been shut out as they couldn’t generate consistent five-on-five offense, which is a problem Boston has had recently in the playoffs. And with only getting one power-play opportunity, the Bruins were left staring at a zero underneath their name on the scoreboard.

It’s not time to raise any alarm, though. At the exact midway point of the season, Boston walked off its home ice after 60 minutes for the first time with a loss. Any NHL team would take that.