Bruins Wrap: Matt Grzelcyk Plays Hero, Boston Tops Rival Maple Leafs

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins still haven’t lost two games in a row all season as they bounced back from a defeat with an impressive and thrilling 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 33-5-4, including a 20-1-3 mark at home, while the Maple Leafs dropped to 26-11-7.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Well, it surely didn’t take the Bruins long to get back into the win column.

After losing for the first time in regulation at home just two days prior, the Bruins mustered up a terrific response, as they have all season long, against a very talented Maple Leafs squad.

Boston twice overcame one-goal deficits early on to once again showcase their resiliency and remained composed after Toronto leveled the score early in the third period. Following a loss this season, the Bruins are 9-0-0. Losing streaks aren’t even remotely a thing for the Bruins this season, which is remarkable.

The Bruins displayed what has made them the best team in hockey while also throwing their bodies and sometimes their fists — Nick Foligno dropped the gloves with Wayne Simmonds — to set the tone physically.