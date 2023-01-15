Bruins Wrap: Matt Grzelcyk Plays Hero, Boston Tops Rival Maple Leafs

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins still haven’t lost two games in a row all season as they bounced back from a defeat with an impressive and thrilling 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday.
The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 33-5-4, including a 20-1-3 mark at home, while the Maple Leafs dropped to 26-11-7.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Well, it surely didn’t take the Bruins long to get back into the win column.
After losing for the first time in regulation at home just two days prior, the Bruins mustered up a terrific response, as they have all season long, against a very talented Maple Leafs squad.
Boston twice overcame one-goal deficits early on to once again showcase their resiliency and remained composed after Toronto leveled the score early in the third period. Following a loss this season, the Bruins are 9-0-0. Losing streaks aren’t even remotely a thing for the Bruins this season, which is remarkable.
The Bruins displayed what has made them the best team in hockey while also throwing their bodies and sometimes their fists — Nick Foligno dropped the gloves with Wayne Simmonds — to set the tone physically.
With things getting chippy between the Bruins and Maple Leafs, it felt like an old-school showdown and Boston won out against its rival.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Matt Grzelcyk netted the game-winning goal with 1:16 remaining as he unleashed a slap shot into the back of the net. Taylor Hall and Brandon Carlo assisted on just Grzelcyk’s second goal of the season.
— A.J. Greer put the Bruins in front initially when he netted his first goal since Oct. 18 when he beat Toronto netminder Matt Murray five-hole with 9:27 left in the second period.
— Michael Bunting led the Maple Leafs with two points as he opened the scoring and then assisted on Auston Matthew’s game-tying goal just 3:17 into the third period.
