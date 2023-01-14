Buccaneers Teammate Had Hilarious Request For Tom Brady

When all is said and done, Tom Brady will go down as one of the best players in NFL history, and it’s something current players are taking full advantage of.

Brady begins his path for his eighth Super Bowl on Monday night when the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys. The All-Pro quarterback is fully focused on the game and is not concerned yet on if his future will be in Tampa Bay.

But the 45-year-old did have time to fulfill a request from one of his teammates, and it was a salty one. Brady revealed on social media Saturday that Logan Ryan asked him to sign a football that was his last pass as a member of the Patriots.

For those who don’t remember, New England played the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round. The Patriots lost at Gillette Stadium, and Brady would leave and sign with the Buccaneers the following season.

The last pass for the quarterback in that game: A Ryan pick-six with nine seconds left in the game. The cornerback wanted the ball signed by Brady and left a note that read “last pass as a Pat” that also included the date, Jan. 4, 2020, along with a smiley face.

“Come on man,” Brady tweeted.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback also added angry face emojis following another caption that read, “When (Logan Ryan) asks you to sign a ball.”