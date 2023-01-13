Cardinals Reportedly Request Interview With Former Patriots Coach

The Cardinals are on the hunt for a new head coach and general manager this offseason as the team prepares for even more changes this offseason.

Arizona reportedly requested permission from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday to interview senior defensive assistant and former New England Patriots coach Brian Flores for its vacant head coach position, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The position became vacant after the Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury after he signed an extension last offseason. Steve Keim stepped down as general manager this offseason, and Arizona reportedly has plans to trade DeAndre Hopkins.

Flores reportedly also will be interviewing for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator position, which Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo reportedly is a candidate for. But New England announced it will extend Mayo to keep him on the team, and he reportedly won’t interview for the job.

Flores has plenty of connections with the Cardinals organization. Vice president of pro scouting Adrian Wilson played with the Patriots in 2013 when Flores was the safeties coach and reportedly gained a lot of respect for him during his time in New England, according to Mike Jurecki of the Arizona Football Daily podcast.

NFL Media’s Albert Breer noted Flores had interviewed with the Cardinals in 2018, before he eventually became the Miami Dolphins head coach. The strong interview likely left an impression on owner Michael Bidwill, and Arizona wants another look at Flores.

The prospect of a rebuild could affect who the Cardinals hire as head coach, but Flores is a respected leader in the NFL, and he could be the right man for the job as he was for the Dolphins.