Carlos Correa Sending Message About Mets Deal With Instagram Story?

Are we finally nearing the end of the Carlos Correa saga?

Although Correa’s status remains up in the air, an Instagram story shared Tuesday by the two-time All-Star sparked debate as to whether he’s close to finalizing his contract with the New York Mets.

Correa, who reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets before Christmas, technically remains a free agent after the organization reportedly discovered something in his medical reports. But, the 28-year-old on Tuesday posted a photo of his son, Kylo, wearing a New York-themed shirt. It included the caption, “Going to work with daddy today.”

It’s been a wild offseason for both Correa and the Mets. Correa initially agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, but that deal fell apart when San Francisco found something they didn’t like in the shortstop’s medicals. The Mets quickly swooped in, continuing their jaw-dropping spending spree.

Correa is expected to play third base for the Mets, who already have fellow All-Star Francisco Lindor installed at shortstop. The Mets’ reported concerns about Correa’s surgically reconstructed ankle have cast some uncertainty over the situation, but it might just be a matter of time before the sides finalize their agreement, especially in light of Tuesday’s social media activity.