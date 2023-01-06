Carlos Correa Rumors: Mets ‘Very Frustrated,’ Ready To Walk Away

Carlos Correa still isn’t a member of the New York Mets, and weeks after their agreement was reported, there’s a chance he never will be.

Negotiations between Correa and the Mets stalled over Christmas weekend and have never really heated back up. And the latest report out of New York suggests any Mets fans who prepaid for their Correa jerseys might want to look into the refund policy.

“Over the past few days, the Mets have grown ‘very frustrated’ with Carlos Correa negotiations, in the words of one source with direct knowledge of the team’s thinking, and are now considering walking away altogether,” SNY’s Andy Martino wrote Friday.

While the deal “is not dead,” according to Martino, “for the first time the team is seriously questioning whether it wants to proceed.”

As with most reports involving superagent Scott Boras, the details here are all over the place. The Mets are considering “walking away” from the bargaining table, but are still confident a deal can get done? In broad terms, this is the same as last month’s update that pegged the Mets’ chances of signing Correa at 55% but also added there was “optimism” by both sides.

It seems like ages ago when the San Francisco Giants abruptly canned their 13-year, $350 million agreement with Correa, allowing the Mets to swoop in and supposedly steal away the prized free agent shortstop for a reported 12 years and $315 million.

Since then, there’s been little forward movement, casting doubt as to whether the Mets’ luxury tax bill this season will be epically gargantuan or just plain ginormous.