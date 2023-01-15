Celtics’ Derrick White Makes Early Exit After First Quarter Vs. Hornets

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White lasted just four minutes on the floor before he made an early departure against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

In the game’s opening quarter, White reached for a loose ball while teammate Marcus Smart ran in his direction which caused an inadvertent collision between the two. White instantly went down to the floor and grabbed for his neck before being walked off the floor, toward the locker room.

The injury appeared warranted for a concussion test, however, the Celtics shortly after announced that White wouldn’t return due to a neck sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport Derrick White (neck sprain) will not return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2023

White, who was in the process of making his 37th start this season, also appeared to be on track for a solid performance. The 28-year-old finished with eight points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field which included a pair of 3-pointers.

With the Celtics already shorthanded with the absence of Jaylen Brown, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will have to resort to utilizing his depth following White’s leave. This will open the door for guards Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard.

The Celtics, who trailed the Hornets 66-62 at halftime, will look to remain in the win column and notch their sixth consecutive.