Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Status In Question Vs. Nets

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown revealed Wednesday night he suffered a minor injury, and now his status against the Brooklyn Nets one night later is up in the air.

Brown, who had one of his best performances of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans, is questionable with what he called a groin injury. Boston’s official diagnosis is left adductor tightness.

“I tweaked my groin a little bit, so I was done,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin following the contest. “I’m going to get it looked at after the game and get ready for the next one.”

Al Horford has been ruled out on the second night of a back-to-back with lower back stiffness. Horford has not played in a back-to-back this season. It would be the 10th game he’s missed thus far.

Brown has only missed two games this season.