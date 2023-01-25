Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Accountable For Crucial Turnover Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics endured a gut-wrenching loss against the Eastern Conference rival Miami Heat on Tuesday night at Miami-Dade Arena, which came down to the wire.

And afterward, Jayson Tatum didn’t shy away from his share of fault.

In the fourth quarter, Joe Mazzulla showed his lack of head-coaching experience with a questionable move. Tatum, with 20.1 seconds remaining in the game, dribbled the ball up the court off Boston’s inbound and made a costly mistake. As the Heat attacked Tatum defensively with a double team, Tatum was forced to make an unsuccessful cross-court pass attempt to Grant Williams, which gave Miami possession to end the contest at 98-95.

“It was just a bad read,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “They doubled Rob (Williams), rolled to the basket and I should’ve just threw it to (Derrick) White in the slot. Throwing a cross-court pass that time in the game is pretty risky and it backfired on me.”

The Celtics, collectively, made turnovers a primary issue throughout the night. Boston finished with 17 turnovers — their most since Dec. 2 (20) against the Heat — to Miami’s 10, which allowed the Heat to outscore the Celtics 17-6 in points off turnovers. Tatum was credited with seven.

“It’s on me,” Tatum said. “… They trust me in that situation to make the right play, regardless if I’m being double-teamed or not. I can’t let us down like that and not even give ourselves a chance really, to win the game.”

The ending overshadowed yet another spectacular performance from Tatum. The 24-year-old finished with a game-leading 31 points alongside 14 rebounds and seven assists on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. That gave Tatum his sixth 30-plus point display through 12 games in the month of January.