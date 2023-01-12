Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gets Ripped For Debut Signature Sneaker

Jayson Tatum and Michael Jordan might need to hit the drawing board

by

Just now

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum received a sea of backlash from the sneaker community after photos leaked of his debut signature shoe with Jordan Brand.

Now in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, Jordan brand has granted Tatum the ultimate reward. The 24-year-old joins a list of stars — Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook — who already have signature lines with the brand.

Tatum, who inked a multi-year contract with Jordan in 2019, has sported various player-exclusive colorways since his sophomore campaign. Initially, Tatum began his career with NIKE. Throughout his rookie season, Tatum would wear exclusive colorways of former Celtics teammate Kyrie Irving’s signature sneakers.

Here’s a look at Tatum’s first signature kicks, courtesy of Nice Kicks:

Despite featuring a vague resemblance to the Air Jordan 11 IE Low Bred — a classic staple to Michael Jordan’s sneaker line — many were not feeling the first look. Granted, the kicks are designed for on-court utility rather than casual wear. However, that didn’t stop Twitter users from giving Tatum and Jordan Brand a piece of their minds.

Safe to say for those hoping to land a pair, there likely won’t be a line outside of your local FootLocker location on the launch date. The shoes are set to release in the Summer of 2023, according to Sole Retriever. Hitting the shelves first will be the “Zoo,” “St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade” colorways.

More NBA:

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gets Ripped For Debut Signature Sneaker
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images
Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers
Previous Article

Jim Montgomery Sees Patrice Bergeron ‘Qualities’ In Kraken’s Matty Beniers

Picked For You

Related