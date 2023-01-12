Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gets Ripped For Debut Signature Sneaker

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum received a sea of backlash from the sneaker community after photos leaked of his debut signature shoe with Jordan Brand.

Now in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, Jordan brand has granted Tatum the ultimate reward. The 24-year-old joins a list of stars — Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook — who already have signature lines with the brand.

Tatum, who inked a multi-year contract with Jordan in 2019, has sported various player-exclusive colorways since his sophomore campaign. Initially, Tatum began his career with NIKE. Throughout his rookie season, Tatum would wear exclusive colorways of former Celtics teammate Kyrie Irving’s signature sneakers.

Here’s a look at Tatum’s first signature kicks, courtesy of Nice Kicks:

The very first look at Jayson Tatum?s first signature shoe with Jordan Brand! ? Initial thoughts on the shoe? pic.twitter.com/eGBv9mQe4m — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 12, 2023

Despite featuring a vague resemblance to the Air Jordan 11 IE Low Bred — a classic staple to Michael Jordan’s sneaker line — many were not feeling the first look. Granted, the kicks are designed for on-court utility rather than casual wear. However, that didn’t stop Twitter users from giving Tatum and Jordan Brand a piece of their minds.

Jordan brand designers are clearly trolls. no players shoes, besides Jordan?s are allowed to look good. these joints are tragically ugly. — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) January 12, 2023

Jordan brand hasn?t made a decent signature shoe since for their athletes since Melo 5.5 pic.twitter.com/DlP59U2JpU — rodReeses? (@rodReeses) January 12, 2023

Safe to say for those hoping to land a pair, there likely won’t be a line outside of your local FootLocker location on the launch date. The shoes are set to release in the Summer of 2023, according to Sole Retriever. Hitting the shelves first will be the “Zoo,” “St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade” colorways.