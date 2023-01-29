Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Sly Remark On LeBron James No-Call

BOSTON — The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on LeBron James in the final seconds of Saturday’s game, but Celtics fans are glad for the miscue.

Boston beat the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime to snap a three-game losing skid. But if the officials blew their whistle, the C’s would not have been that fortunate. The refs admitted after the game in the pool report they missed the foul call that would have sent James to the free-throw line.

His teammate Patrick Beverley tried to show the officials photo evidence of the foul, but the plea was unsuccessful.

Tatum was asked about the play in his postgame news conference, and the All-NBA star kept his analysis brief.

“The last two minutes and overtime was a blur. I don’t really know what happened,” Tatum said. “I gotta watch the game, watch the film because everything was happening so fast. But we moved on and got the win. That’s all I got to say about that.”

A very laid-back response from the Celtics star, and it’s not that much of a surprise considering the game was a primetime matchup for millions to see.

Anthony Davis had a more heated response to the late no-call after the game, and James was animated when the officials didn’t blow their whistle.