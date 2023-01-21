Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Ruled Out Vs. Raptors With Lingering Injury

Jayson Tatum previously indicated the discomfort of playing with an ongoing wrist injury and it’ll sideline the Boston Celtics star on Saturday night when the team faces off against the Toronto Raptors.

Tatum, who notched a career-high mark in rebounds (19) during Thursday’s win over the Golden State Warriors, has adapted to playing while simultaneously enduring the wrist discomfort. And when analyzing the 24-year-old’s statistics, you wouldn’t be able to tell.

Against the defending NBA champs, Tatum was heroic. And it didn’t take another 50-point performance to do so. Instead, Tatum scored 34 points with six assists and three steals for the Celtics while he also managed to overcome a series of uncharacteristic miscues. Tatum committed seven turnovers — the most since Dec. 4 (9) against the Brooklyn Nets — yet played 48 minutes which tied his career-high.

However, on Friday, the Celtics announced that Tatum will be sidelined against the Raptors.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Toronto:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (left wrist soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 20, 2023

Tatum’s wrist injury is anything but a new development. He’s missed just two of Boston’s 46 games played this season.

On Jan. 12, Tatum offered further context regarding the injury, which he’s dealt with since the start of the season. This came after the Celtics had defeated the Brooklyn Nets, a contest where Tatum was tasked to lead without the assistance of Jaylen Brown — which he did.