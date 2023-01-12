Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Applauds Malcolm Brogdon’s ‘Dynamic’

Malcolm Brogdon has fit just perfectly in leading the Boston Celtics’ reserve unit this season.

And against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, during Boston’s 125-114 win, Brogdon did just that yet again. The veteran guard scored a bench-leading 20 points — for the seventh time this season — and shot 7-for-11 from the field with four rebounds and as many assists.

Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla recognized Brogdon’s ability to adjust with ease this season and provide the Celtics with “that spark” Boston needs from it’s second unit.

“I think he’s doing well,” Mazzulla said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I think when he plays at a certain pace in that second unit, and it gives us that spark, we can play even faster with that unit. And I think he does a great job of recognizing 2-on-1s, he does a great job of recognizing angles so he gets a lot of good looks off the dribble 3’s.”

Mazzulla added: “His dynamic has been really good for us all year”

In the last five contests, Brogdon has reached double-figures in scoring while the Celtics have gone 4-1. The 30-year-old has also shot over 50% in three of those games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 30-12. Boston has won it’s last four games.