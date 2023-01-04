Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Offers Thoughts After Damar Hamlin’s Injury

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a few words after the shocking injury of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which placed the 24-year-old in critical condition Monday night.

During the Week 17 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. And with many in the sports world rightfully concerned with Hamlin’s well-being, Mazzulla became the latest to add his two cents.

On Wednesday, Mazzulla made a guest appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” program. After begin asked about the injury, he provided a message that applies beyond those involved in professional sports.

“Praying for him, for that situation,” Mazzulla said. “And it’s definitely a tough situation for him and his family and the team. … I think essentially it just goes to show you that you never know what could happen. So you gotta do your best at just cherishing being grateful for the moments that you have and just understanding that.”

Mazzulla, a former collegiate athlete, highlighted the everyday reality for all athletes. He acknowledged their daily sacrifice and devotion to their respective sports.

“I think the other thing is these guys go out there every single day, regardless of the sport,” Mazzulla said. “It’s their livelihood, it’s their life. I think having an appreciation for that as well.”

Meanwhile, Hamlin — as of Wednesday — remained under intensive care in the University of Cincinnati’s Medical Center. The Bills, who didn’t finish the remainder of the game after Hamlin’s collapse, provided an optimistic update.