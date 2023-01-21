Celtics’ Marcus Smart Helped Off Floor, Ruled Out Alongside Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics entered their Saturday matchup with the Toronto Raptors without Jayson Tatum, and it looks as though they’ll leave it without Marcus Smart, too.

Smart left the game with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, rolling his ankle taking a handoff pass from Al Horford. After hitting the ground, Smart immediately signaled to the Celtics bench for help before being assisted to the locker room by Boston’s training staff.

According to Sean Grande on NBC Sports Boston’s broadcast, Smart told trainers his right knee was injured — though they worked extensively on his ankle.

Smart was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle sprain, while Robert Williams III was also ruled out with a left knee hyperextension. Williams had surgery on his left knee this offseason.

Without Tatum, Smart and Williams it is expected Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and Grant Williams will see increased playing time totals throughout the remainder of the game.

The Celtics trailed the Raptors, 57-50, at halftime.