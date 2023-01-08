Celtics’ Marcus Smart Helped To Locker Room In Third Quarter Vs. Spurs

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart always seems to pick himself up off the court following hard collisions.

That wasn’t the case though in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

With 7:57 left in the third quarter, Smart ran into a Zach Collins’ pick and immediately hit the deck. Smart tried to get up on his own power, but struggled and then was immediately helped to the locker room.

It looked like Smart’s knee collided with Collins’ knee, which the Celtics sort of confirmed when they announced their veteran guard sustained a left knee contusion and was doubtful to return to the contest. NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin also reported Smart sat on a chair in the tunnel massaging his knee after leaving the game and even tried to jog before heading with the Celtics’ medical staff to take a better look at the injury.

With the all-out nature Smart plays with, he regularly deals with bumps and bruises, but they haven’t slowed him down much this season up to this point as he has only missed four games.

Smart tallied five points, four assists, two rebounds and a block in 22 minutes before exiting early due to the injury.