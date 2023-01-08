Celtics’ Robert Williams ‘Really Surprised’ He Got Chance For Highlight-Reel Block

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has seen plenty of opponents think twice about hoisting a 3-pointer when he’s in the vicinity.
Spurs guard Malaki Branham found out the reason why late in the second quarter in Boston’s 121-116 win over San Antonio at AT&T Center on Saturday.
Branham ended up being on the other end of a highlight-reel sequence from Robert Williams, who soared off the ground to empathically swat away the long-range attempt before beating Branham to the loose ball and finishing the play by converting a layup.
The only thing missing from the stellar individual effort was a rim-rattling dunk from Williams, but he explained why he wasn’t able to pull that off as well as why Branham’s shot actually caught him off guard.
“My teammates wanted me to dunk but my knee buckled a little bit,” Williams told reporters, per NBC Sports postgame coverage. “I’m really surprised he shot the ball, man. Most people, they know I’m coming to block that. He won’t try it again, for sure.”
That was one of several key moments from Williams as his energy off the bench propelled the Celtics to their league-leading 28th win of the season.
The fifth-year pro was highly effective at both ends of the floor to make a monster impact. He finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four blocks, three assists and two steals.
But even with a bountiful stat line, Williams believed he still hasn’t reached his peak since returning in mid-December from offseason knee surgery.
“No, to be honest,” Williams said when asked if this was the best he’s felt this season. “Needed to a win a game, really. Needed to close it out right.”
Williams feeling like he can go to another level certainly is a good sign for the Celtics. But they for sure will take the performance he delivered against the Spurs anytime.