Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Reveals He Suffered Injury In Win Vs. Pelicans

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown put together one of his best performances of the season Wednesday night in a 125-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden.

But it may have come at a cost for Brown.

Brown, who tallied a season-high 41 points on 15-for-21 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, revealed that he wasn’t trying to stay in the game in the final minutes with the Celtics in control due to an injury he sustained.

“I was done,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin on the floor following the contest. “I tweaked my groin a little bit, so I was done. I’m going to get it looked at after the game and get ready for the next one.”

What appears like a minor injury for Brown now puts his status in doubt for Thursday’s showdown at the Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets, who sit in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Celtics.

Brown didn’t rule himself out for the matchup, but made it sound like he’s in wait-and-see mode.

“I’m going to get it looked at,” Brown told Chin. “Going to get my treatment, go through my routine and see what it looks like for tomorrow.”