Celtics Wrap: Boston Bounces Back, Dominates Mavericks In Win

The Boston Celtics found their way back into the win column and defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 124-95, at American Airlines Center on Thursday night.

The Celtics remain atop the NBA standings and improved to 27-12, while the Mavericks had their win streak end at seven games and fell to 22-18 on their campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After back-to-back losses, the Celtics found their offensive momentum and put Tuesday’s atrocity in the rearview mirror. And they did so in cakewalk fashion despite a slow start.

While the matchup was highly anticipated with a pair of MVP contenders on the floor — Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic — it wouldn’t be a head-to-head battle between the two. The two stars combined to shoot just 2-of-14 from beyond the arc, with both makes credited to Tatum.

The Celtics were aided by strong ball movement as five Celtics finished with three-plus assists en route to a 29-assist night as a team. They also did their part in taking advantage of Dallas’ interior weakness and outrebounded the Mavericks, 52-42.

And while the Celtics didn’t shoot particularly well for their standard, it didn’t take much to overcome a cold hand from the Mavericks. In fact, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla walked off the court with a spare four unused timeouts in his pocket.