Celtics Wrap: Boston Grinds Out OT Win To Defeat Rival Lakers

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics delivered a pulse-pounding win in overtime Saturday night by topping the rival Los Angeles Lakers, 125-121, at TD Garden on Saturday.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Celtics and improves their NBA-best record to 36-15 while the Lakers fell to 23-27

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was far from the best performance of the season for the Celtics. But they showed they can tough it out, show no quit and pick up a gritty win. It also helped that they picked up a little luck at the end of regulation, too.

It sure wasn’t easy for the Celtics to get to the finish line on top, but they matched all of the Lakers’ responses with answers of their own. And Boston also got some clutch play from Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Al Horford.

Lakers superstar LeBron James gave the Celtics everything they could handle and then some. James was incredulous after he was clearly fouled by Jayson Tatum on a layup attempt as time expired in regulation but the referees missed the call.

Maybe the ghost of Red Auerbach prevented the officials from seeing it as the game became another wild chapter in the rivalry between these two storied franchises.