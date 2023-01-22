Celtics Wrap: Despite Injury Pile Up, Boston Improves Win Streak

The Celtics improved their winning streak to nine-consecutive games, securing a 106-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 35-12 while the Raptors dropped to 20-27.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Injuries piled up for the Celtics on Saturday afternoon, essentially forcing interim coach Joe Mazzulla to roll with a number of unfamiliar lineups and enter the unknown for the majority of the night.

Somehow, it worked out.

After entering the game without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics eventually ruled out both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III at halftime due to respective lower-body injuries. That opened up opportunities for Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin off the bench, but more notably, increased the roles of Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams.

Those two, alongside a recently returning Jaylen Brown, were forced into running the Celtics offense against a pesky Raptors defense. Their consistent shot making and tremendous defensive intensity in the fourth quarter, which started with an 22-8 Celtics run.