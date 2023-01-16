Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points In MLK Day Win Over Hornets

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets on Monday tipped off the NBA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate with a matinee showdown at Spectrum Center.

The Celtics seized control early, building a 66-55 halftime lead, but the Hornets stormed back in the second half, trimming their deficit to two points before Boston pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 130-118 victory in Charlotte.

The Celtics, who again were without Jaylen Brown, defeated the Hornets on Saturday night, as well, and now are riding a seven-game winning streak as they return home. The win improved Boston’s NBA-best record to 33-12.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Jayson Tatum decided enough was enough.

The Hornets, to their credit, scratched and clawed in the second half after the Celtics played a terrific first 24 minutes, particularly on the defensive end. But Tatum, as he’s done so often for Boston, stepped up in crunch time, sinking several key buckets as the C’s staved off the Hornets’ comeback bid.

Tatum scored 51 (!) points in the win, including 18 in the fourth quarter. He placed an exclamation point on the epic performance by knocking down a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining that sent fans into a frenzy.