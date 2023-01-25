Celtics Wrap: Shorthanded Boston Coughs Up Late Lead In Loss To Heat

The Boston Celtics squandered a fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Miami Heat, 98-95, at Miami-Dade Arena on Tuesday night.

With a second straight loss, the Celtics fell to 35-14 while the Heat improved to 27-22.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics, who were without three starters in Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown while also missing sixth man Malcolm Brogdon, seemed on their way to one of their better wins of the season just over three minutes into the final frame.

But even though they were shorthanded, it turned into another frustrating defeat as a 10-point lead evaporated due to a 15-0 run by the Heat, who were without their star in Jimmy Butler.

The Celtics still showed some fight after that, but they were clearly fatigued on the second night of a back-to-back and down so many players. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White carried the Celtics most of the night, but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter as they combined for only three points in the stanza.

And it sure didn’t help matters that Tatum made a boneheaded play with a chance to level the score in the final seconds when his cross-court pass got intercepted by Tyler Herro.