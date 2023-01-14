Chargers-Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild-Card Game Online, On TV

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Saturday night football action.

This will be the second time the two teams face off as the AFC South champions eased by with a 38-10 victory at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers hope to get some revenge but will do so without wide receiver Mike Williams, who was ruled out with a back injury.

Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence will hope to make a big splash on the national stage in their playoff debuts.

This will be the Chargers’ first playoff game since the 2018 season, and the Jaguars are back in the playoffs since their AFC Championship run in the 2017 season.

Los Angeles is a consensus 2.5-point favorite, and the consensus total is 47.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Chargers-Jaguars game online and on TV: