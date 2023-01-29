Chiefs Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch AFC Championship Online, On TV

The Lamar Hunt trophy will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship Game.

The winner will punch its ticket to Super Bowl LVII where it will face the winner of Sunday afternoon’s NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Cincinnati returned to its second consecutive AFC title game after victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Kansas City is playing in its fifth straight following a divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and first-round bye.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs currently are 2-point home favorites, according to the consensus odds on the NESNBets.com live odds page. The total is set at over/under 47.5.

Here’s all the viewing information for Chiefs-Bengals:

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS