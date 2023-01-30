How Cincinnati Mayor Reacted To Being Called Out By Travis Kelce

'Yeah. Deserved that'

We’ll say this for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: He can take an L with dignity.

Pureval made headlines last week after posting a cringeworthy video in which he called for a paternity test to see whether Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes’ “father.” The video was received so poorly by even his own citizens that Pureval issued a retraction.

But things got even worse for Pureval on Sunday night, with Travis Kelce calling him out after the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Hey, I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said. “Know yo’ role, and shut yo’ mouth, you jabroni.”

Kelce’s words drew a refreshingly self-aware response from Pureval.

“Yeah, deserved that,” he tweeted Sunday night. “Congrats to KC on a well-fought win and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our Bengals for the energy all year.”

Pureval and the Bengals now will enter a pivotal offseason while Kelce, Mahomes and the Chiefs will prepare for their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles will kick off from Arizaona’s State Farm Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Eagles are the early betting favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

