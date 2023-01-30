How Cincinnati Mayor Reacted To Being Called Out By Travis Kelce

We’ll say this for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: He can take an L with dignity.

Pureval made headlines last week after posting a cringeworthy video in which he called for a paternity test to see whether Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes’ “father.” The video was received so poorly by even his own citizens that Pureval issued a retraction.

Bengals nation, Lol. I hear you. My competitive juices and love for cincy got the best of me. My bad. Staying hungry and humble. See you Sunday. Who Dey baby! — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 28, 2023

But things got even worse for Pureval on Sunday night, with Travis Kelce calling him out after the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Hey, I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said. “Know yo’ role, and shut yo’ mouth, you jabroni.”

Kelce’s words drew a refreshingly self-aware response from Pureval.

“Yeah, deserved that,” he tweeted Sunday night. “Congrats to KC on a well-fought win and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our Bengals for the energy all year.”