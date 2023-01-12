Cookie Monster Remarks On Celtics’ Jayson Tatum’s Postgame Fit

Jayson Tatum’s star power has grown this season, and he has grabbed the attention from everyone, including those on Sesame Street.

The Boston Celtics star is not one to shy away from bold fashion choices — even calling out his teammates for their fits — and Monday night was no exception. After a win over the Chicago Bulls, Tatum showed up to his postgame news conference wearing a blue fur coat.

NBA Twitter had their laughs, and Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico tweeted how his fiancé thought Tatum looked like Cookie Monster. The Sesame Street resident seemed to agree.

“Me think me see chocolate chip cookie on his shirt too!” Cookie Monster tweeted Thursday.

Tatum has been taking his fair share of cookies this season, averaging 1.1 steals per game, and the two-time All-NBA star has been dishing them out to his teammates, averaging 4.2 assists.

He’ll hope to keep up his production when the Celtics take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at Barclays Center. Boston is riding a four-game winning streak heading into the matchup after beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.