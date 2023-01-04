Could Patriots-Bills Be Postponed? Here’s Latest From NFL

NFL officials aren’t planning to reschedule this Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

But they’re not ruling that out, either.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters that the league had not discussed postponing Patriots-Bills in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s injury and hospitalization Monday night.

The situation remains fluid, however, with Vincent leaving open the possibility that the game could be moved in the coming days.

The Patriots and Bills are set to play their Week 18 matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium. Vincent said Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and his players will “guide” the decision on whether that game can be played as scheduled.

“We’ll allow Sean and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important things here, to guide us if we have to make that decision,” Vincent told reporters, via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

To be clear, Troy Vincent did not rule out the possibility of postponing the game. Just says that conversation has not come up yet. If they feel they have to do that for the players? and coaches? well being, they?ll then address it. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 4, 2023

The Patriots practiced Wednesday, and the Bills held a walkthrough. Both teams canceled their media availabilities with permission from the NFL.