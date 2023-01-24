Could Patriots Pursue DeAndre Hopkins After Bill O’Brien Hire?

Hiring Bill O’Brien should provide a major boost to the Patriots’ offense. But will it derail their potential pursuit of one of the NFL’s top receivers?

Five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins has been mentioned as a possible trade target for New England, which has lacked elite pass-catching talent in recent years. The Arizona Cardinals reportedly will look to move Hopkins this offseason, and Bill Belichick is a massive fan of the veteran wideout.

But Hopkins has history with O’Brien, whom the Patriots reportedly hired Tuesday as their new offensive coordinator. He played for O’Brien for six seasons with the Houston Texans. And though he emerged as one of the league’s most prolific receivers during that stretch, he told Sports Illustrated after his 2020 trade to Arizona that he had “no relationship” with the former Texans head coach and wanted out of Houston.

From SI’s Greg Bishop:

To the rest of a football-obsessed world, the idea that any team would unload an elite player in his prime — let alone one who had never carried a diva label, proposed to a kicking net or ripped his quarterback (even with the uncertainty under center that preceded (Deshaun) Watson) — seemed ludicrous. But the trade that shocked the rest of the NFL came as no surprise to Hopkins. …

Anyone who knew Hopkins, his story and his relationship with O?Brien would understand, he thought. … What Hopkins knew was, “that asking for a little raise would lead to the outcome that I got,” he says, “which is the outcome that I wanted.”

Hopkins has a no-trade clause in his Cardinals contract, so if he has no desire to reunite with O’Brien, he could veto a potential Patriots trade offer. But an executive for an NFC team believes a Pats-Hopkins deal still is possible.