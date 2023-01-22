Cowboys Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoff Game Online, On TV

A trip to the NFC Championship Game is on the line Sunday evening at Levi’s Stadium.

The Cowboys and the 49ers are set to meet in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Dallas advanced past the wild-card round with a road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while San Francisco protected home turf in a beatdown of the rival Seattle Seahawks.

The Niners are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 46.5. The winner earns a trip to Philadelphia where it will meet the top-seeded Eagles next Sunday.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Sunday’s Cowboys-49ers game:

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX