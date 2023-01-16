Cowboys Vs. Bucs Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoff Game Online, On TV

Raymond James Stadium will be the site of the final game on the NFL’s wild-card round slate.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to visit Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Monday night. Tampa Bay earned the NFC’s fourth seed by winning the South division with an 8-9 record, while Dallas secured the conference’s top wild-card spot with a 12-5 mark.

The Cowboys, who suffered a 16-point loss at home to the Bucs back in Week 1, are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 45.5. The winner moves on to the divisional round where it will meet the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s all of the viewing information for the Dallas-Tampa Bay playoff matchup:

When: Monday, Jan. 16, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN